LYDIA — Anthony Leonard Olivier, affectionately known to everyone as Leonard, entered this world on September 19, 1951, to Anthony Allen and Dolores Boutte Olivier of Grand Marais. On May 23, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. at the age of 68, he was called to be with the Lord in heaven.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia with Rev. Randy Courville as the celebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Friday.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Dolores Olivier; his loving wife of 45 years, Magdalene Patin Olivier; son Nicholas Leonard Olivier and wife Jennifer of New Iberia; daughter Sandy Elizabeth Olivier of Grand Marais; grandchildren Sierra Marie Olivier, Madison Claire Olivier, Kade Olivier all of New Iberia and Sebastian Anthony Olivier of Grand Marais; one brother, Gerard Olivier (Belinda); three sisters, Yvonne Muffoletto (Bobby), Youlinda Olivier all of Grand Marais, Youlane Olivier of Montgomery, Alabama and Youlicea Williams (Stephen) of Lafayette; sisters-in-law Marlene Olivier (Daniel) of Grand Marais, Inez Adams and Barbara Boudreaux of New Orleans and Shirley Faulk of Los Angeles; brothers-in-law Edward Patin (Elvenia) of Grand Marais and Tyrone Patin of New Orleans; godchildren Brian Olivier, Sherman Guillory, Kierra Frilot; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Allen Olivier; maternal grandparents, Alice Olivier, Leonard Boutte and Felix Ozenne; paternal grandparents, Joseph V. and Theresa Olivier; and a very special uncle and aunt Albert and Deona Dupont
For 38 years, Leonard was a supervisor at Morton Salt. In true Leonard fashion, soon after his retirement he began working on lawn mowers to pass the time. Western Auto became a second family to him. Not one to sit in the house, he was always outside working on something while visiting with everyone who would pass by that would stop to hang out. He was a very giving man that would give you the shirt off of his back. His little helper Sebastian was never far away from him. They were glued at the hip. If grandpa took two steps, Sebastian took four.
Pallbearers include Jonathan Olivier, Bobby Muffoletto Jr., Eddie Patin, Paul Clint Boyance, Gerrit Landry and Phillip Delahoussaye Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers include Nicholas Olivier, Gerard Olivier, Brian Olivier, Daniel Olivier, Edward Patin Sr., Bobby Muffoletto Sr., Warren Jones, Roland Olivier, David Boutte, Carl Olivier, Dalton Boutte, Jeffrey Boutte, Benward Olivier, Clifford Olivier, Paulfrey Jack, Sherman Guillory, Rodney Frilot, Paul Albert Dupont, Harry Olivier Jr., Douglas Patin, William Charles, Stephen Williams and Magic Prince.
Leonard will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Manish Shah, the ER and laboratory staff of Iberia Medical Center, Acadian Ambulance, Iberia Parish Fire Department, Pellerin Funeral Home and Deacon Peter Olivier Jr.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.