Anthony Joseph Malveaux Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Anthony Joseph “Puddin” Malveaux Jr., 67, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan O.Praem. as celebrant. He will await the resurrection in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native of Olivier and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 48 years, Salverine Polite Malveaux; two sons, Anthony J. Malveaux III (Tanya) and Arthur Lee Malveaux Sr. (Inette), both of New Iberia; one daughter, LaKaisha Malveaux of Katy, Texas; eight grandchildren, Omari, Keyona, Christopher, Asiah, Daniel, Arthur Jr., Kennedy and Anaya; a bonus grandson, Carter; three brothers, Kenneth Malveaux of Lafayette, Calvin Malveaux of Olivier and Thomas Malveaux of New Iberia; four foster brothers, Christopher Joseph (Demetrius) of St. Martinville, Charles Joseph Jr., Joey Joseph (Felecia) and Jody Joseph, all of New Iberia; two sisters, Annie Mae Simpson (Carlos) of Lafayette and Catherine Woods (Gene Allen) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one uncle, Charles Joseph Sr. of St. Martinville; three aunts, Dorothy Butler of Olivier, Lardy Mae Reno of New Iberia and Joanna Robinson of Houston, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Elder Willie Polite of New Iberia and Joseph Polite of Arlington, Texas; five sisters-in-law, Delores P. Broussard of Lincoln, California, Virginia Polite, Magnolia Walker, Corrine Malveaux and Minister Shirley Wright (Wilfred) all of New Iberia; one son-in-law like a son, Marlon Lewis of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony J. Malveaux Sr. and Jeanette R. Malveaux; one brother, Craig Malveaux; maternal grandparents, Arthur Reno and Beatrice Reno; paternal grandparents, Louise Vital and Simon Lazard; one nephew, Kenwood Malveaux; his godparents Georgie Vital Lewis and Edward Jones; two brothers-in-law, Carol Paul Broussard and George Walker Sr.; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Mae Polite.
Active pallbearers are Marlon Lewis, Christopher Joseph, Omari Belle, Christopher Herron, Daniel Herron and Joey Joseph.
Honorary pallbearers are Ralph Broussard, George Willis, Anthony J. Malveaux III, Arthur Lee Malveaux Sr., Arthur Lee Malveaux Jr., Calvin Malveaux, Thomas Malveaux, Kenneth Malveaux, Justin Wright, Wilfred Wright Sr., Wilfred Wright Jr., Roderick Barnes, Elder Willie Polite, Christopher Walker, Johnny Thibodeaux, Brandon Malveaux, Oliver Walker and Carl Broussard.
