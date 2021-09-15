A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church in New Iberia for Anthony Joseph Galentine Sr., 56, who passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Bishop Darren Sophus will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 7:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Anthony Joseph Galentine Sr. was born in Lafayette on January 25, 1965, and he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Anthony was a longtime employee of Morton Salt, and he loved gospel rap music. He had a smile that could light up a room and he laughed from his heart. He was a great Paw Paw and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. He was vegan, always did his research and was a constant joker, always picking on people. Anthony was a loving husband and Melinda never wanted for anything. A true friend to all, he will be deeply missed.
Mr. Galentine is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Melinda Jacob Galentine; his father, Clarence Galentine; a daughter, Jessica Galentine; two sons, Anthony Joseph Galentine Jr. and Joshua Delahoussaye, all of New Iberia; four siblings, Phyllis Vanderbilt of New Iberia, Debra Taylor (Frank) of Lafayette, Warren Galentine (Edwina) of New Iberia and Gabriel Galentine (LaDerrika) of Livermore, California; nine grandchildren, Josh Delahoussaye Jr., Dillon Galentine, Jakonya Delahoussaye, Jada Delahoussaye, Aiden Galentine, Hollie Galentine, Cambree Galentine, Serenity Lynn Galentine and Sienna Williams.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Galentine; brother Kevin Galentine; maternal grandparents, Peter and Rosemary George; and paternal grandparents, Germaine and Carence Galentine Sr.
Pallbearers will be Josh Delahoussaye Jr., Warren Nicholas Galentine, Tyler Galentine, Donald Corbert Jr., Tyghe Vanderbilt and Brandon Mouton.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
