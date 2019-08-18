A mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Anthony “Anky” August on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Edward Catholic Church. Father Thomas Vu will officiate the services. Interment will follow in St. Edward Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia, LA beginning at 8 a.m. A rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m.
Mr. August departed this life at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, following a lengthy illness at his residence surrounded by his family members.
Anky, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to barbeque and watch his beloved San Francisco 49ers.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life, his companion Kathy Key of New Iberia; two sons, Anthony Demarco Tripeaux (Pamela) of North Carolina and Byron Cerrone August (Allesia) of Jeanerette; two daughters, Hassell Miller (Shawn) of Prairieville and Tanner DeRouen of New Iberia; five sisters, Emma Louis, Mary Ann Williams (Curtis Sr.), Daisy August, Pauline August and Barbara Pullin (Leon Greene), all of New Iberia; 12 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. August was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Josephine August; sisters, Charlene August, Lucy Durall, Gloria Davis; and one brother, Thomas Scott Sr.
Pallbearers will be James Pullin, Byron August, Anthony Tripeaux, Shawn Miller Sr., Royal Fontenette III and Brandon Williams.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA, 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.