It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Anthony Allen Benoit, 73. Allen passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Iberia Medical Hospital. He was born on November 27, 1946, to Allen B. Benoit and Lelia E. Barrilleaux.
Allen loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He loved to fish, cook and play in his gardens. He also loved to attend his church as he was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jeanerette.
Allen is survived by his daughters Michele Benoit Kern and husband Lynn Kern, Cheryl Morvant and husband Joseph Morvant Jr., Chantelle Farrow, Elizabeth DeRouen and significant other Bryan Tassin, Kimberly Wright and husband Randy Wright; grandchildren Lynzee, Brandon, Alex, Austin, Carleigh, Sebastian, Carmine, William, Lorelei, Trace, Riley, Kyle, Savannah, Isaac and Cameron; his brothers Clifton J. Benoit and John C. Romero Jr. (Lenae); sister Susan Werner; his special friend Linda Patin Prince; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie (Jeannie) Benoit; mom, Lelia Elizabeth Barrilleaux; dad, Allen Bernadette Benoit; daughter Stephanie Worley; brother Glenn Dale Guillotte; and sisters Claylee LeBlanc, Mayetta Benoit and Jacklyn LeBlanc.
Share your condolence, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Anthony Allen Benoit by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mr. Benoit and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory, 330-8006.