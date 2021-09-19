A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Anselm Alvin Richard, 62, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing Center in New Iberia.
Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
He is survived by two sisters, Priscilla Self of Natchitoches, Texas, and Maureen Abshire and her husband Phillip of Lake Charles; one brother, Dexter Richard and his wife Gladys of New Iberia; eleven nieces and nephews, Cassandra Bell, Clinton Adam, Shannon Adam, Jason Adam, Alicia Williams, Nicole Posch, Phillip Abshire III, Sabrina Racca, Christopher Abshire, Brent Richard and Brock Richard; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Anselm is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Lillian Kirby Richard Jr.; and one sister, Jeanette Richard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank Belle Teche Nursing Center and Zach with Community Hospice in New Iberia for their care and compassion.