Annie Thompson

LOREAUVILLE — A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Annie Mae Thompson, 88, the former Annie Mae Green, will be held at noon on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church No.1 with Rev. Carl F. Lewis Sr. officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 1 Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. until the time of the celebration.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia (Morbihan community), Annie Mae transitioned from labor to reward at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
She was a faithful and devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 1 where she served as an usher, member of the Mission Ministry, Pastor’s Aide Committee, Church Announcer and Prayer Ministry Leader.
Annie Mae attended Grambling State University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. She was an educator in the Iberia Parish School System from 1958 to 1978. Following her retirement, she returned back as a substitute teacher. She was also employed as an educator at A.B. Simon Elementary School, Coteau Elementary School, New Iberia Junior High School and Anderson Middle School, where she was known as “Maw-Maw.”
She leaves to cherish her memory in God’s care one daughter, Savitri Taylor (Leroy Sr.) of Baker; one son, Eddie Thompson Jr. of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Leroy Taylor Jr. (Errica), Timothy Taylor, Deontrae Taylor, Cedric Taylor and Frederic Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Marquisse Taylor, Dominic Taylor, Dahntay Taylor and Ty Taylor; one great-great-grandchild, Madison Taylor; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, church family, faculty, students and friends who will dearly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Thompson Sr.; her parents, Alcide Green Sr. and Edna Olivier Green; four brothers, Walter Green, Alcide Green Jr., McKinley Green and Anthony Green Sr.; and six sisters, Gladys Joseph, Louise Broussard, Ella Simon, Bobby Green, Bessie Moore and Alzenia Jackson.
Active pallbearers will be Cedric Taylor, Deontrae Taylor, Dominic Taylor, Frederic Taylor, Leroy Taylor Jr., Timothy Taylor, Justin Spencer and Brian Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Green, Anthony Green Jr., Ira Joe Green, Leon Green Sr., Nathaniel Green, Carol Green, Gerald Green, Larry Green, Nolan Green, Raymond Green, Wayne Green, Christopher Thompson, Darryl Thompson, Stephen Thompson, Harold Thompson, Tyrone Thompson, Wesley Green Sr., Elkin Broussard Sr., Eddie Thompson Jr. and Leroy Taylor Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.