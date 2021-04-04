LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Annie Lee Judice LaBiche Bourgeois, 101, who passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home. Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mrs. Bourgeois is survived by her two daughters, Dolly LaBiche Guidry (Andrew) and Mildred “Mickie” LaBiche Adams (Malcolm); two sons, James A. “Jim” LaBiche (Shirley) and Richard A. “Dickie” LaBiche (Dynell), all of Lydia; two daughters-in-law, Rita LaBiche and Donna D. LaBiche; a half brother, Leroy Judice; seven grandchildren, Bret Adams, Jill Berwick, Brent LaBiche, Ryan LaBiche, Jennifer LaBiche, Shannon LaBiche and Adam LaBiche; thirteen great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elie Judice; mother, Lucy Vaughn Judice; first husband, Milton A. LaBiche; second husband, Vernice Bourgeois; infant daughter Patricia M. LaBiche; son Chris Joseph LaBiche; and a stepson, Milton “Bill” LaBiche Jr.
Pallbearers will be Bret Adams, Brent LaBiche, Ryan LaBiche, Shannon LaBiche, Adam LaBiche and Brycen Hammon.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.