A memorial home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Annie E. Delcambre, the former Annie Mae Elow, 75, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. James Broussard officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home.
“Anna” as she was affectionately known, was a resident of New Iberia. She passed at 10:54 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Earl Delcambre Jr. of New Iberia; two daughters, Velma Charles (William) of New Iberia and Wendolyn Johnny (Luke) of Loreauville; one brother Joseph Elow, (Marie) of Youngsville; two sisters, Mary Johnson (Wilfred) of New Iberia and Ethel Nicholas (Charles) of Houston, Texas; two special sons whom she loved as her son, Kevin Jefferson and Charlie Horton, both of New Iberia; fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lee Delcambre Sr.; parents, Joseph Elow Sr. and Daisy Galentine Elow; six brothers, Antoine Elow, Willis Elow, Harry Elow, Elton Elow, Henry Elow and James Elow; and two sisters, Mildred Elow Mitchell and Delores Elow.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.