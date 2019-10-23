Annie Davis Ross

Annie Bell Davis Ross, the sister of New Iberia resident Doris Davis Robert, passed away on October 15, 2019.
A wake service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Vaughn at Jones Street in Ruston, LA.
Internment will be at Bonner Grove Cemetery in Ruston, LA.
Final arrangements are entrusted to King’s Funeral Home, 1511 W. California Ave., Ruston, LA 71270.
