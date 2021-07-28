JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette for Annie Bell Schannette, 84, who passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the church from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Rev. Francis will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Annie Bell Schannette was born on March 13, 1937, to Edward Raymond and Selena Barabin Raymond of Jeanerette. Annie married Earl Dennis Schannette on July 7, 1956, and to that union, nine children were born. Annie was a resident of Jeanerette, and a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church for many years. After her husband’s passing, she faithfully raised all her children in the church.
Annie departed this life on July 18, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center with her family at her bedside. She loved to work with her plants and flowers, which were her second set of children. Annie loved traveling, cruising, visiting family and friends and going to the casino. Her travels included visiting the Vatican and attending Mass with the Pope. She also traveled to Mexico, British Columbia, Bahamas, Jamaica and various places in the U.S. She loved her grandchildren and their visits. They loved listening to her “uncensored” version of life.
She is survived by four daughters, Donna M. Joe of Jeanerette, Truly M. Marks (Tommy) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Jacqulyn D. Schannette of Baton Rouge and Regina C. Schannette of Jeanerette; four sons, Earl D. Schannette Jr. of Opelousas, Robert D. Schannette Sr. of Houston, Texas, Darrell J. Schannette of Jeanerette and Barry Lee Schannette Sr. (Nikki) of Lake Charles; a brother, Edward Raymond Jr. (Evelyn); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Raymond; mother, Selena Raymond; husband, Earl D. Schannette Sr.; a son, Edward J. Schannette; two brothers, Willie Raymond and Leroy Raymond Sr.; a sister-in-law, Rita Raymond; and a sister, Adeline Raymond.
Pallbearers are Brian J. Marks, Master Sgt. Anthony R. Schannette Sr. (Marines), De’Ral D. Schannette, William Lewis, Brandon Smith, Kaleb Schannette, Raylin J. Schannette and Ashton Schannette.
Honorary pallbearers are Earl D. Schannette Jr., Robert D. Schannette Sr., Darrell J. Schannette, Barry L. Schannette Sr., Mario S. Schannette and SES (Retired) Tommy Marks (Army).
At the Family request, instead of flowers, please send donations in her honor Annie B. Schannette to Our Lady of the Rosary, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
Masks are required.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.