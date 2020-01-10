LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Annette P. Boutte, the former Annette Provost, 80, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Rev. Randy Courville, will be the celebrant.
Interment will be in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9:45 a.m.
She passed at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2020, at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia.
An avid Catholic, Mrs. Boutte was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church.
She leaves to cherish a life full of memories, one brother, Joseph Willie Boutte of New Iberia; two special nieces, Yolander Turner and Yolander Self; special adopted family, Randy and Letha Little; three sisters-in-law, Septima Boutte of Berkely, California, Diane Boutte and Viola Boutte of Grand Marais; two close friends, Sandra Sabine and Willie Mae Jack; godchildren, Dwight Boutte, Theresa Sigue, Mark Rideaux and Michael Boutte; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She joins in paradise her husband, Eldridge Boutte; her parents, Junius and Septima Boutte Provost; one sister, Trula Mae P. Mickens; one brother, Murphy Provost Jr.; maternal grandparents, Euphamia and Lored Boutte; and her paternal grandparents, Frank Provost and Virginia Provost.
Active Pallbearers are Norris Boutte, David Boutte, Macain Boutte, Paul Provost III, Theddeus Turner, Mark Rideaux and Edward Provost.
Honorary Pallbearers are William Shultz, Peter Boutte, Joseph Willie Boutte, Frank Dozier, Dwight Boutte, Willis Provost Sr. and Richard Chapital.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.