Annette Hernandez Gentry, 57, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her residence.
Annette was born the seventh of eight children on October 15, 1962, to Emily and Clifton Hernandez. She was best known as Annie and fondly referred to as “that crazy redhead.” She had an infectious joy for life and the heart of a child that touched all who knew her. She loved God first, her family, her friends and any stranger she came across. In fact, she never knew a stranger and any person blessed to meet her to came away better for the briefest of contacts with her. She was passionate about art and DIY home improvements. She taught her children that it is never too late to follow your dreams when she earned her Bachelor’s degree in art while her children were in middle and high school and later built her dream house from the ground up with her own two hands while jokingly bragging to any who would listen that she had been “working like a man.” She loved to travel and experience history and new cultures, but her favorite place to visit was any beach with waves so she could boogie board. She loved any type of physical activity from swimming to dancing to manual labor. She was quirky, eclectic and eccentric in the best ways possible. She had an inherent ability to find the blessings in any situation and to make anything fun and interesting. She had unending patience for the flaws of others and is known best in her family as telling all, “Jus’ love ‘em.” She lived by the words she preached. She was love, and she was loved. She was an old soul with a child-like innocence and a fighting spirit with a caregiver’s gentle touch. She was unforgettable.
She is survived by her father, Clifton Hernandez of New Iberia; husband, Richard Gentry of Hemphill, Texas; son Jonathan Gentry of Beaumont, Texas; daughters Amber Gentry and husband Kasper of New Iberia and Ashley Bourgeois and husband Stephen of Baton Rouge; brothers Joey Hernandez and wife Charlene of New Iberia, Philip Hernandez and wife Lisa of Bainbridge, Washington, and Tommy Hernandez and wife Staci of Katy, Texas; sisters Michele Comeaux and husband Leo of New Iberia, Marion Hotz and husband John of Russellville, Arkansas, Cathy Touchette and husband Jorge of Houston and Therese Sparhawk and husband Jeff of Palm Coast, Florida; brothers-in-law Rick Gentry and wife Becky of Florida and Mark Gentry and wife Monica of New Iberia; one grandchild, Aedan Miller of New Iberia; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Annette was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Hernandez; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Merlene Gentry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia, LA 70563 under the direction of Starr Funeral Home of Hemphill, Texas with Father Keith Landry officiating.
Burial will follow services in Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Condolences can be made and guest book may be signed at starrfuneralhome.com.