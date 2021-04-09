Memorial services will be conducted for Anne Taylor Patrick, 78, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Rev. Paul Fontenot will be the celebrant for the services. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Mrs. Patrick was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Duson, formerly of Franklin. She passed away at 2:06 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Anne was employed with the Texas Railroad Commission and retired after 30-plus years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Iberia and loved attending weekly services. In later years she enjoyed watching her favorite soap operas, spending time at the local coffee shop and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her granddaughter Elizabeth Bourque of Duson; her children Bryce, Sophia and Savannah Bourque; grandson James Williams of California; daughter Lisa Ann Webb of Austin, Texas; one sister, Jenny Pillaro and husband Vincent of Franklin; and two brothers John Taylor and wife Leslie of Jackson, Mississippi ,and Brad Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Byron and Jessie Louise Legget Taylor.
To view the online obituary, view the video presentation and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.