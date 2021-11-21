Anne Granger Broussard

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Anne G. Broussard, 95, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Broussard passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with her family by her side.
In 1943, upon graduating from high school at the age of 17, Anne worked at DeGravelle Hardware for a short period of time until Stanley “Put” Ransonet offered her transportation to work in Lake Charles for Kellog Construction, a defense plant during World War II. She joined Stanley’s two sisters, T-May and Deed and her sister Beatrice, who also worked in Lake Charles.
When that job was completed she came back home to Loreauville and worked for Rose Dental Laboratory until her marriage to her husband, Lloyd, in 1946. After five years of marriage, she worked for Iberia Sugar Cooperative in New Iberia. After fourteen years there, she accepted a job from Roy Breaux Sr., owner of Breaux’s Bay Craft Inc., as his executive secretary. After Roy’s death in 1991, she continued her work at Breaux’s Bay Craft for Roy’s children, Royce and Roy Jr., until her retirement in 2012. She and her husband opened Loreauville Ventures in 1972. Mrs. Broussard would often go to work and then do the books for Loreauville Ventures at night and during the weekend.
She was a past member of the Junior Catholic Daughters, the Altar Society and the Blue Army. Anne loved festivals, trail rides and line dancing. She never missed a good party. She enjoyed being a grandmother. Attending ball games for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a joy in her life. Finding her and Lloyd dancing in the kitchen was just a normal day in their home. She was a devout Catholic, parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a volunteer for the adoration chapel.
Anne Broussard is survived by her son Blaine Leo Broussard (Michelle) of Loreauville; daughter Cheryle B. Johnson (Wayne) of Lafayette; grandchildren Kyle Broussard (Sarah) of Loreauville, Ashley Johnson Bell (Brady) of Lafayette, Christina Johnson Meuhlenbrock (Clint) of Atlanta and Jonathan Johnson (Beth) of Houston; step-granddaughter Raquel Naquin of Loreauville; great-grandchildren Owen and Max Broussard, Brady and Katherine Bell, Connor Hurley, Tallulah Meuhlenbrock and Madeline and Marion Johnson; step-great-granddaughter Adylee Medina; sisters-in-law Rita Sequra, Jean Broussard, Juliette Perrin and June Granger; brother-in-law Ray Broussard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Lloyd G. Broussard; parents Felicie Gonsoulin Granger and Simon Joseph Granger Sr.; twin daughter Cherylyn Jean Broussard; grandparents Alma Broussard Gonsoulin and Felix Gonsoulin, Alcide Granger and Fedora Louviere Granger; sisters Beatrice G. Labit and Myrtle G. Mestayer; brothers Holland, Claude, Bernie and S.J. (Bute) Granger; godparents May Granger Ransonet and Whitney Blanchard; in-laws Isaure B. and Rule Broussard, Forbus Mestayer Sr., Elsie and Merle Bayer, Joann Broussard, Oswald and Josie Broussard, Margaret Broussard, Lorraine and Ralph Breaux, Camille Broussard, Millard Foy Perrin, Eugene Segura, Autry Labit, Evelyn Granger and Lee Broussard
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kenny Labit, Warren Labit, Roy Breaux Jr., Forbus Mestayer Jr., Gary Granger and Brady Bell.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Owen Broussard, Max Broussard, Brady Patrick Bell, Connor Hurley, Kyle Broussard, Jon Johnson, Wayne Johnson and Clint Meuhlenbrock,
The family would like to thank friends and compassionate caregiver Betty Judice and former daughter-in-law and friend Loretta Broussard for her care and support.
