Anna W. Hines

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Anna Marie “Pumpkin” Hines, 51, the former Anna Mae Williams, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Cormier, officiating.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home until time of service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia she passed at 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
She was a 1988 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School. She later attended South Louisiana Community College and Louisiana Tech University where she obtained a degree in Accounting.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Benjamin Lee Hines Sr. of New Iberia; one son, Benjamin Lee Hines Jr. (Christina) of Broussard; one daughter, Ayla Tabitha Reneé Hines of Jeanerette; her mother, Shirley Ann Sam Williams of Jeanerette; four brothers, Chester Gilliams Sr.(Viola) and David C. Williams of New Iberia, Earl J. Williams and Shawn D. Williams of Jeanerette; three sisters, Alberta Teno, Josie Kimble (Walter) and Judy Lively (Albert) of Jeanerette; one grandson, Zaylon Stewart of Jeanerette; mother-in-law Betty Jean Hellen Hines; father-in-law Moses Hines Jr. of Jeanerette; two godchildren, Davina Williams and Simone Sexton; her godparents, Lee Elton Green and Linda Tate; two best friends, Patrice Sexton and Darilyn Smith; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Curley Gilliams Sr.; one sister, Wanda Faye Williams; two brothers, Colbert L. Williams Jr. and Curley Gilliams Jr; one aunt, Ella M. McNeal; and one cousin, Kawanski Greene.
