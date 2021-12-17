LOREAUVILLE — A graveside service for Ms. Anna Pierre, 67, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at All Saints Cemetery, 9502 Harold Landry Road, New Iberia, LA 70563, with Fr. Paul Onuegbe as celebrant officiating. Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum.
A resident of Loreauville, Anna was born on January 17, 1954, and she passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was a 1972 graduate of Loreauville High School and a 1976 graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge.
Anna was an educator for ten years in the Saint Martin Parish School System. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville where she served as the church musician for many years.
She leaves to cherish her memory two brothers, Hippolyte S. Pierre of Katy, Texas, and John K. Pierre (Antoinette) of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Dorothy P. Thompson of Baton Rouge and Elizabeth P. Rollins (Roosevelt) of Durham, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Carolyn L. Pierre of Loreauville; one aunt, Joyce Pierre of Loreauville; one goddaughter, Dina Narcisse of Saint Martinville; nephews Marcus Pierre (Monique) of Laplace, Christopher Thompson (Tameka) of Prairieville and Toussaint Pierre of Miami, Florida; nieces Kimberly Parker (Forest) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Karana Pierre of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Karly Hindeliter (Robert) of South Korea; special friends Helen Anthony of Loreauville, Cyndie Louis of Loreauville, Sally Dupre of Marksville and Candace Cannon of Baton Rouge; and a host of grand-nieces, grand-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Pierre and Yola Jones Pierre; one brother, Joseph V. Pierre; and one sister, Mary Margaret Pierre.