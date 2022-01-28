A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Anna Joyce Jackson-Sophus, 81, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1,6519 Chastant Road, New Iberia, LA 70560, (Freetown community). Pastor Lester Simon Jr. will officiate. She will await the resurrection in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery No. 1 in New Iberia (Freetown).
Visitation hours will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask at the church and cemetery.
Anna Joyce, a resident of New Iberia, by way of the Freetown community, was born September 18, 1940, to Neicy Mae Livingston and Leroy Jackson. Following a brief illness, she transitioned from the temporal to the eternal at 3:29 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 in Freetown. As a member of the church, Anna Joyce looked forward to attending worship service until the declining of her health prevented her from doing so.
Anna Joyce, known to many as “Black,” was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to so many. She was the highlight of many family gatherings making everyone smile and laugh until tears came to their eyes. She loved to cook and clean. She baby sat kids and neighborhood children for many families. She cared for her own grandchildren, whom she loved and adored dearly. Her prayers to them were to “be good.” In her younger years, she spent her pastime with friends listening to music and dancing.
She leaves to cherish her unforgettable memory two daughters, Sarah Jackson and Gaynell Sophus; and two sons, Olan (Litha) Jackson and Michael Roy (Rebecca) Jackson, all of New Iberia; one brother, Carlton (Lula Mae) Jackson Sr.; one sister, Mary Ann Livingston-Isadore, all of New Iberia; three aunts, Louvenia “LouAnna” Livingston of New Iberia and Delores Gabriel and Thelma Livingston both of Lafayette; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Roy Sophus; one son, Christopher “Boo Boo” Jackson; grandson Jakil Jared Sophus; her parents Neicy Mae Livingston and Leroy Jackson; three brothers, John (Dan) Calvin Walker, Andrew Jackson and Preston Segura; grandparents Simonette Sr. and Effie Brooks Livingston; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
Active pallbearers are Karl Butler, Billy Wayne Harris, Ronald Jackson, Eugene Livingston Sr., Ruben Livingston, Keith B. Provost Sr. and Wilma Livingston Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Olan Jackson, Michael Roy Jackson, Kendrick Small Jr., Javoris Sophus Sr., Jamir Sophus, Hakeem Sophus, Gerard Davis Sr. and Gerard Davis Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.