Anna F. Boutte

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Anna Mae Boutte, 95, the former Anna Mae Frilot, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, with Fr. Randy Courville as celebrant, officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. Due to the spread of Covid-19, all attendees are required to wear masks at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of Grand Marais, she passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, the Weigh-In Group, and the Wednesday Noon Rosary Group. In addition, she was a part of the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program with the Iberia Parish Council on Aging for over twenty years. She was also honored to serve as the 1994 Golden Age Grand Marais Mardi Gras Queen. Lastly, she was employed at various local canning plants, The Golden Corral and Iberia Medical Center for many years.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Laura Boutte and Joyce Olivier of Grand Marais; one son, Herbert Boutte (Jackie) of New Iberia; one son-in-law, Felton Olivier of Grand Marais; five grandchildren, Latricia Olivier, Christine Boutte, Herbert Boutte Jr., Sheree Olivier and Keenen Olivier; one great-grandchild, Kade Boutte; two godchildren, Robert Louviere and Joann Olivier; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester J. Boutte; one daughter, Barbara Boutte Olivier; her parents Helaire Frilot and Lorenza Collins Frilot; godmother Lodais Sigue; godfather Freddie Nelson; one sister, Eugenia “Jean” Olivier; and three godchildren, Earl Boutte, Wilbert Collins and Catherine Broussard.
Active pallbearers are Hebert Boutte, Felton Olivier, Keenen Olivier, Alton Collins, Russell Collins and Paul “Clint” Boyance.
Honorary pallbearers are Archille “A.J.” Boutte, Gerald Boutte, Sylvester Olivier, Randy Boutte, Lonnie Boutte, James M. Boutte, Warren Boutte, Joseph “Joe” Boutte, Ovide Frilot and Joseph Frilot.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to her physicians Dr. Victor Jackson, Dr. Keith Ramsey and Dr. Gerard Sigue, Priority Medical Care, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), Grace Home Health and Hospice of Acadiana for extraordinary care and compassion.
In addition, the family would like to extend their gratitude and special thanks to her caregivers Jeanette Moore, Beverly Sabine, Sandra Sabine, Roxanne Matthews and Willie Mae Sereal for their kindness and wonderful care over theyears.
