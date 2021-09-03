Anna Belle Bayard

Mrs. Anna Belle Landry Bayard, 80, of New Iberia entered eternal rest on Aug. 29 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 26, 1941, in New Iberia, the daughter of Roy and Rose Mae Fremin Landry.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8:00 am until 9:30 am.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Anna Belle’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Mrs. Bayard will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Anna Belle was best known for her zeal and spice for life and her many loves including road trips, local high school sports and line dancing. She found the most joy in being out and about with people both young and old. She was a devoted fan and adopted Granny to many New Iberia Senior High School softball players for over 20 years. She also volunteered her time visiting and sharing laughs with residents at local nursing homes. She used her humor and her outgoing nature to share her joy with people. She will be spreading smiles in Heaven, certainly bringing her famed polka dot bikini along.
She is survived by her children Ernest J. “Ernie” Romero Jr. (Jan) of Baldwin, Phyllis R. Hebert (Norris Jr.), Melissa B. “Missy” Hill (Shelly) and Phillip “Phil” Bayard (Jennifer), all of New Iberia, and her brother Harold Landry (Mildred) of New Iberia.
MaBelle was a loving grandmother to Brandon Romero, Renee Romero, Kenneth Hill, Staci Hebert Swan, Dr. Kristi Hebert Gill, Trey Hebert and Grant Hebert; great-grandmother to Brant Romero, Gavin Romero, Brianna Romero, Alexis Romero, Courtney Trosclair, Taten Trosclair, Tyrese Richard, Devin Tabb, Brycen Hill, Silas Swan, Atigun Swan, Annelise Hebert, Pierce Hebert and Carter Gill and Godmother to Monica H. Boatright. She leaves behind a large community of extended family and friends who will miss her vibrant personality.
Along with her parents, Anna Belle was preceded in death by her husband of over 53 years, Gerald “Butch” Bayard; her sister Belinda Landry Peltier; brothers-in-law Baron Bayard and Donald “Don” Bayard and her sisters-in-law Alicia Bayard and Lois Bayard.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon Romero, Trey Hebert, Grant Hebert, Kenneth Hill, Brycen Hill, Shelly Hill and Aneel Gill.
Honorary pallbearers are Ernie Romero, Jr., Phil Bayard, Norris Hebert Jr. and Harold Landry.
The family would like to give a special thanks and sincere appreciation to Anna Belle’s caregivers Theresa and Angie for their care and companionship. They would also like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the services given to our mom and the much needed reassuring support given to us by Vicky and Brittany.
Last, but certainly not least, our sincerest gratitude to Garden View Assisted Living in New Iberia, especially to the current management as well as the support staff, for creating a welcoming and lively community for our mom. Thank you for being her home away from home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Anna Belle’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
The family has requested that all guests wear masks while in attendance. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.