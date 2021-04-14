Anna B. Auguster

A memorial celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Anna Geraldine Auguster, 70, the former Anna Geraldine Broussard, at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday at the church from noon until the time of the memorial service, with a Rosary to be recited at 1 p.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Darryl Auguster of New Iberia; one daughter, Nakesha Patrice Latiker (Albert Jr.) of New Iberia; one son, Dana Jude Auguster (Nichole) of Snellville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Landon Auguster, Alysa Noelle Latiker and Alexander Shaw Latiker; one brother, Harold Anthony Broussard of Broussard; two sisters, Marie Bertha Washington of Broussard and Elizabeth (Liz) Jeanminette of Grand Marais; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Broussard and Della Labbe Broussard; five sisters, Doris Viltz, Viola Broussard, Hazel Washington, Carolyn Green and Lois Broussard; and one brother, Michael Broussard.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.