Anna A. Tyler

Anna Pearl Alexander Tyler, 89, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully at 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1262 Bobtown Road, Charenton.
Reverend Paul Godfrey will officiant the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery in Charenton.
By mandate, all visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Services will be accessible virtually by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2021.
Memories of Anna Pearl will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Danny (Sara) Tyler, Ronald (Diane) Tyler and Earl C. (Lakendra) Tyler, all of New Iberia, Joseph Paul (Sharon Wesley) Tyler, Russell Tyler, Lisa Tyler and Brad (Yvette) Tyler, all of Jeanerette and Gloria T. (Alvin) Polidore of Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Anna Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, one son, a grandson, parents, three brothers and five sisters.
Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.
