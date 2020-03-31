Ann Savoie Bardill

Ann Savoie Bardill, 72, a native of Cut Off and resident of Gretna passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by her son Web (Heather) Desselle; grandchildren Kelsey Desselle and James Simpson; great-grandchildren Railynn Leonard and Richard Droin; sister Jo Ann Bychurch Spears.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Francis Savoie; brothers Richard Savoie, Milton Bychurch and Johnny Bychurch; sisters Alice Bychurch and Rita Bychurch.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

