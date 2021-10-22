Ann LeMaire Morgan, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Ann LeMaire Morgan will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Rev. Peter Mills will officiate the service. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Rosehill Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Ann was born on February 19, 1936, in New Iberia to the late Albert and Jesse Lillian LeMaire and was one of two children to that union.
Ann had passion for needlepoint and crochet. She created many beautiful pieces, many of which were made as gifts for family and friends. Ann also loved to travel. She visited countries and places around the world and cherished her memories and keepsakes from everywhere she went.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Bill Morgan and wife Liz of St. Francisville and Jerry Morgan of Texas; her four grandchildren, Emily Morey, Ben Morgan, MacKenzie Morgan and Madison Morgan; and great-grandchild Eleanor Morey.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alwin Morgan and one brother Albert LeMaire Jr.
