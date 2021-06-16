Anita R. Valsin

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Anita Raymond Valsin, 74, who passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Iberia General Hospital & Medical Center.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home in St. Martinville from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Rev. Abelardo Gabriel SVD will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Mrs. Valsin was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School class of 1966. She was employed at Iberia General Medical Center in the Central Department and also as a daycare worker. Anita enjoyed cooking, praying, watching religious services, old westerns and Little House on the Prairie.
She is survived by her husband, Octave Valsin; son Gregory Valsin (Beulah); brother James Raymond (Wanda) and her sister Mary Lee Raymond.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Anita G. Raymond Sr; son Jeffery Valsin; brothers Clarence Raymond, Paul George, John Raymond, Junius Raymond Jr, Albert Raymond Sr., Robert Raymond and Edward Raymond Sr.; and two sisters, Celina Cormier and Florence Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Raymond, Dwight Lewis, Darryl Anthony, Brad Wiltz, Willie Lewis and Russell Valsin.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.