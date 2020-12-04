A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Anita R. Harris, 85, the former Anita Richard at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. Rev. Cannon A. Gerard Jordan will officiate. Entombment will be in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
Anita Harris departed her earthly life at 10:25 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Anita, a devout Catholic, was an active member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. Anita graciously served her community as a nurse for over fifty years with compassion. Her fondest mark is being a part of the growth of a community based healthcare clinic formerly known as the King Center. Her gifts were a warm smile and sharing with others in conversation and deeds. She was a giver. She was a faithful member of the following organizations, Angel of Mercy Nursing League where she served as secretary for over thirty years and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 12065 where she served as Sergeant at Arms under Commander Fred Wesley.
She leaves in God’s care, her beloved brother Adam Richard and his wife Doris Richard; one sister, Clara Richard; her beloved son Jima Ross Smith Sr. and his girlfriend Vera Haynes, all of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Tamika Ambrose Jones and her husband Frances Jones Jr., Tenesha Cambrice and her husband Lasana Cambrice, Demon Smith and his girlfriend Gabriella Snowden and Jima Ross Smith Jr. and his girlfriend Mary Stevens; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Rosezita Joseph of Berkley, California and Gladiola Spencer of Gonzales; one godchild Letresha Harrison; and a host of relatives and friends.
She now joins in glory with her beloved husband, Roger Harris Jr.; her parents, Ernest Richard and Virginia Chargois Richard; two sisters, Bertha Richard Latulas and Melba Richard Robinson; one brother, Joseph Reshaw; one brother-in-law, Eddie Stevens; and one sister-in-law, Irita Batiste.
Active pallbearers will be Jima Ross Smith Jr., James Spencer Sr., Aaron Spencer Jr., Kendrick Richard, Grant Mitchell and Noah Richard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jima Ross Smith Sr., Demon Smith, Ricky Chatman, Adam Richard, Ernest Chargois, Judge Charles Porter, Cabot Ballard, Darryl Reshaw, Theodore “Teddy” Williams II, Theodore “Teddy” Williams III, Scottie Williams, doctors, nurses and staff of Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.