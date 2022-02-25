Anita Jane Haney Bobb

Anita Jane “Mice” Haney Bobb, 51, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, 510 Hubertville Road, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morning Pilgrim Cemetery. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Anita will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, George Bobb III of Jeanerette; four sons, Thaddeus D. Sam, George Bobb IV and Trejuan Bobb, all of Jeanerette, and Brandon Bobb of Lafayette; four daughters, Miranda Bobb, Ladaisha Haney, Karnisha Bobb and Lataisha Haney, all of Jeanerette; three sisters, Marie (Milton) Smith, Ada Haney and Juliette Spencer; mother-in-law Ella Mae Bobb; seven grandchildren, Kyla Bobb, Jermani Jackson, Kelsey Haney, Zylynn Bobb, Jaylon Jackson, Ky’syn Jackson and Jaqualyn Stansburry; sister-in-law Dayatra Bobb; dear and special friends Jada Mark, Delyn Conners and Yvette Matthews; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Alma Haney and James Spencer; son Geontre Brenton “G-Man” Bobb; a sister Wanda Lynn Kennedy Marable; and a sister-in-law Evelyn Lewis.