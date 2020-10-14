Angelle Elizabeth “Gelle” Blood, a lifelong resident of Centerville, passed away peacefully at the age of 39 at Franklin Foundation Hospital following a hard-fought 16 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Born in Franklin on May 12, 1981, she was the daughter of Glenn and Brenda Blood. At a young age, Angelle started volunteering at the Franklin Library, when at the age of 15 she was formally hired on. She worked there until she graduated from St. Francis Academy Home School. She then went on to attend USL where she majored in English and Library Science. While in college at the age of 22, Angelle was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Angelle lived with this disease for 16 years and never once complained about her situation. You could always see Angelle with an angelic smile on her face and she always had something nice to say with her soft spoken voice. She was extremely intelligent, was very passionate about reading anything and everything she could get a hold of, and also enjoyed bead making. Her intellect and love of reading enabled her to beat the pants off of anyone who challenged her in a friendly game of Jeopardy. But what truly brought the most joy to her heart was being able to spend time with her family. Though taken from this world all too soon, her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is now truly healed and has been set free of the bondage of MS. She has fought the good fight, kept the faith and finished the race. She will forever be missed by everyone who knew and loved her dearly.
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her parents, Herschel Glenn Blood and Brenda Theriot Blood; her brothers Brandon Michael Blood and his wife Katie, Coty Phillippe Bergeron and his wife Tina and Zachary Steve Joseph Blood and his wife Mary; her paternal grandmother, Alma Bass Blood; nieces and nephews Dylan Bergeron, Nickolas Bergeron, Leah Bergeron, Jacob Bergeron, Kalyn Blood, Landen Blood, Cadence Blood and Gracelyn Blood; godfather Terry Theriot; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harry Pierre Theriot Sr. and Jeanette Champagne Theriot; her paternal grandfather, John Wylie Blood; and her godmother Sandy LeBlanc.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian burial. Following the Mass she was laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Joel Faulk was the celebrant for the Mass and conducted the services. A gathering of family and friends was held at the church from noon until service time, with the Holy Rosary prayed at 1:30 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Blood, Coty Bergeron, Zachary Blood, Dylan Bergeron, Nickolas Bergeron and Landen Blood.
Honorary pallbearers were John Blood, Terry Theriot, Keith Theriot, Lee Peltier, Jeremy Blood and Scott Blood.
The family extends their deepest heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter, Franklin Foundation Hospital and Franklin Healthcare Center. Your loving and compassionate care given to Angelle will never be forgotten.
