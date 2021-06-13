Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. for Angelina R. Gaudin at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Brian Harrington as celebrant. Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.
The family requests for visitation to begin on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:30 p.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Angelina R. Gaudin was born in New Orleans on March 16, 1965, to Jeffery and Clara Baudion Rodrigue.
Angelina R. Gaudin passed away suddenly at her residence on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 8:55 a.m.
She loved her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, going to the casino and playing Pokeno with her friends. The one thing she truly enjoyed was going camping with her husband.
Angelina R. Gaudin is survived by her husband of 19 years, Kit Patrick Gaudin, of New Iberia; her daughter Hannah Gaudin of New Iberia; her father-in-law, Leonce Gaudin; six siblings; numerous nieces, nephews and one great-niece.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Gaudin, Michael Rodrigue, Garreth Leger, Morgan Pousson, Hunter Bourgeois, Cody Mouton, Joe Tyler and Mel Bourgeois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeffery and Clara Baudion Rodrigue and her mother-in-law, Helen Domingue Gaudin.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.