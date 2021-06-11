Funeral services will be held for Angelina Gaudin, 56, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at David Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service and a Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
