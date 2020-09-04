Angela Marie Silvan

Funeral services will be conducted for Angela M. Silvan, 58, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 1303 St. Jude Avenue in New Iberia. Father Garret B. Savior, celebrant. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of Baton Rouge, for 15 years, Angela departed this life at 8:07 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her residence.
Angela’s desire to help children during their most difficult time made the decision to begin her career in teaching an easy choice. She taught American History in Saint Martin Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish. She left a lasting impression on every student she encountered, and she will be greatly missed by all of them.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother, Geneva DeRouen Silvan of New Iberia and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Curtis and Olieve DeRouen; two uncles, Edward “Mickey” DeRouen and Leroy “Joe” DeRouen; and her sister, Bailey Silvan.
Serving as active pallbearers are Kenneth DeRouen, Troy DeRouen, Tracy DeRouen, Barry DeRouen, and Tracy Hypolite.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
