Andrew Bonin Jr.

LOREAUVILLE — A Private Graveside Service was conducted for Mr. Andrew “Toupee” Bonin Jr. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at All Saints Mausoleum with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating the service.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Andrew “Toupee” Bonin Jr. was born on May 5, 1937, to Andrew Sr. and Mae Crochet Bonin.
Andrew “Toupee” Bonin Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 12:54 a.m. at his residence.
“Toupee” was a carpenter who loved building cabinets, yard swings and furniture for the community. He loved helping friends and family whenever the need arises. He also enjoyed keeping the yard and the surroundings of his home neat and clean.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Margaret Crochet Bonin; his children Dena B. Louviere of Loreauville, Kent “Tup” Bonin and companion Shirley Broussard of Loreauville and Lon S. Bonin and wife Allison of Moss Bluff; grandchildren Dusty Louviere, Derek Louviere, Jude Bonin, Paige Bonin, Maci Bonin, Bailen Bonin and Andi Bonin; and great-grandchildren Nash Boggs, Andrew Louviere, Katy Louviere and Bryan Louviere.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Sr. and Mae Crochet Bonin; and brothers Lawrence Bonin, Roy Bonin and Richard Bonin.
