A graveside service will be held for Andrea Watkins, 4, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Rev. Zack Mitchell Sr. officiating. She will await the resurrection in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 9:08 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Nicole Marie Watkins, of New Iberia; two sisters, Dorothy Carla Marie Watkins of Lafayette and Breanna LaShay Watkins of New Iberia; maternal grandmother who reared her as her own, Carla Smith, of New Iberia; paternal grandfather, Tommy Lee Watkins Sr.; three uncles, Christopher Watkins, Tommy Lee Watkins and Rodaire Joseph Alexis, all of New Iberia; two aunts, LaTanya Marie Watkins and Barbara Victoria Marie Watkins of New Iberia; godmother Wanda Smothers of New Iberia; godfather Mark Reaux of New Iberia; one niece; three nephews; ten cousins; one special cousin Jy’Najia Je’Nae Barnes; and a host of loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Louis Smith Sr. and Audrey Mae Jones Smith; and Emanuel and Ledorie Watkins.
Active pallbearers will be Tommy Lee Watkins Sr., Tommy Lee Watkins Jr., Rodaire Alexis and Lance Francis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cassie Paul Davis, Irvin Paul Davis Jr., Cameron Watkins, Joshua Jermaine Barnes Jr. and Gerren Anthony Watkins.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.