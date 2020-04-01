A private graveside service will be conducted for the immediate family of Andrea L. Harrison, 63, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Father Thomas Vu, celebrant.
Andrea Louise Harrison was born December 16, 1956, to the late Joseph Lester Harrison Sr. and Helen LeBlanc Harrison. She departed her earthly life Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 1:10 p.m. at the St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Andrea, known to her family as “Bushy,” attended St. Edward Catholic School and was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High, Class of 1974. She graduated from McNeese State University and Sowela Technical Community College where she received her degree in nursing. She worked in many hospitals around Lake Charles, Lafayette and New Iberia.
Andrea had a love and passion for animals. She was never without a furry pet. She was a faithful member of St. Edward Catholic Church and she was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
She will join in heaven her father Joseph Lester Harrison Sr.; her brother Joseph “BB” Lester Harrison Jr.; maternal grandparents, Lee and Mary Washington LeBlanc; paternal grandparents, Adrian “TB” and Lorena Harrison; uncles Benny LeBlanc, Calvin LeBlanc and Leroy Harrison; aunt Clothilde “Lou” Vallaire; and beloved dog Jasper.
Andrea’s fond memories will be cherished by her loving mother, Helen LeBlanc Harrison; beloved dog “Mya;” uncle Courtney (Rita) LeBlanc; cousins Shirlaine LeBlanc, Calvin Jones, Leon Jones, Luke LeBlanc, Silivia Harrison-Youman, Martin Harrison, Joseph Harrison and Adrian Harrison; godchildren Jeremy and Terriana; devoted family friends Deborah Conner and Sherial Conner; and dear friend Nedra Durall-Allen.
Active Pallbearers will include Luke LeBlanc, Calvin Jones, Leon Jones, Jeremy LeBlanc, Robert Conner Jr. and Kenwood Polk.
Honorary Pallbearers will include Courtney LeBlanc, Robert Conner Sr., Norris Snow, Reverend Francis Davis, Martin Harrison, Ernest Youman, Joseph Harrison and Adrian Harrison.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.