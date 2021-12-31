A home-going celebration of life for Ananias “Snipe” Johnson Sr., 73, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Thomas Baptist Church, 4704 Par Road 208 - Manuel Road, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Rev. Elijah Alexander officiating. He will await the resurrection in St. Thomas Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Monday, January 3, 2022, and resume at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Thomas Baptist Church.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 12:23 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Ananias Johnson Sr., better known as “Snipe,” was a veteran of the United States Army, a loving father and hard worker. He also was known for his hard-working abilities as one of the best welders in his craft.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Theresa Brooks Johnson of New Iberia; four sons, Nigel Johnson Sr. (Patricia), Ananias Johnson Jr. (Pamela) and Master Johnson Sr. (Tiffany), all of New Iberia, and Ananias “Pasquale” Johnson of Houston, Texas; twelve grandchildren, Tequila Johnson, Nigel Johnson II, Kasia Johnson, Naja Johnson, Ananias Johnson III, Olivia Johnson, Master Johnson Jr., Brielle Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Maxon Johnson, Justin Johnson and Niazene Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Justin Johnson Jr. and Carter Johnson; one sister, Viola Derouen of New Iberia; three godchildren, Larry Brooks Jr., Heather Burgess and Melinda Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tertius Johnson; his parents Amos Johnson Sr. and Orelia Thomas Johnson; two brothers, Amos Johnson Jr. and Edmond Johnson; and three sisters, Ida Mae Johnson Lewis, Lucille Johnson Brooks and Lucy Mae Johnson Williams.
Active pallbearers are Walter Johnson, Amos Johnson III, Clyde Wiltz, Larry Brooks Jr., Joshua Sigue and Corey Butler.
Honorary pallbearers are Nigel Johnson, Ananias Johnson Jr., Master Johnson, Ananias “Pasquale” Johnson, Edwin Pierre Sr., Larry Brooks Sr., Keith Burgess Sr. and Charles Cheatham.