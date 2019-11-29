Amelia Volter

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Amelia “Mi-Mi” Volter, 54, the former Amelia Barker, at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Church of God In Christ.
She will await the resurrection in Perkins Cemetery in Westlake.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Lake Charles and resident of Jeanerette, she passed at 1:33 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center,
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jacob Volter of Jeanerette; her mother, Daisy Mae Barker Sterling of Lake Charles; four sons, Kenneth Barker (Shantelle) of Virginia, Bradley Barker (Quenesha) of Lafayette, Jonathan Lastrapes of Lake Charles, and Michael Ray Ceasar of Baldwin; four daughters, Chasity Chaisson of Lafayette, Amerisha Lastrapes and Amerella Lastrapes of Lake Charles; five sisters, Melody Peters of Los Angeles, California, Gwendolen Dugas and Del Black, both of Lake Charles, Indira Gordon (Darrell Taylor) of Atlanta, Georgia and Diedra (Harris) Williams of Lake Charles; three brothers, Eddie Daniels (Sheila) of Maryland, E. Michael Peters of Los Angeles, California, and Dennis Moore (Angela) of Atlanta, Georgia; 22 grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, eight sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emile Peters Sr. and her maternal grandparents, Lucius and Ella Barker.
Active Pallbearers will be Kenneth Barker, Bradley Barker, Jonathan Lastrapes, Willie Strickney, Jeremy Volter and Kenny Volter.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas Segura, Willie Barker, Anthony Volter, Moses Volter, Eddie Daniels, E. Michael Peters, Dennis Moore, Skylon Williams and Lucius Barker Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.