Ame Lain Galtier, a loving and caring sister, aunt and dear friend to many, passed away in the morning hours of Saturday, October 2, 2021. At her passing, she was 85.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Ame’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux, pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest with family at Migues Cemetery in Delcambre.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until dismissal at 10:45 a,m., with the St. Anne Altar Society leading the Rosary at 9 a.m.
Ame was born in 1936, to the late Octa Galtier and the late Eugenie Renard Galtier and was the only daughter of seven children. She was retired from a wonderful career with Lykes Steamship Company in New Orleans with over 30 years of faithful service. Her brother Rodley spoke of her love for her work family and giving her all every day while working.
Outside of her career, Ame lived a simple, yet full and enjoyable life. Through her 85 years, she was able to travel extensively throughout the United States on family trips with her brother and sister-in-law. Rodley added that she also enjoyed dining out, with fried seafood being a favorite of hers. For relaxation and quiet time, Ame could be found with her word search puzzles or playing card games, especially Solitaire.
Above all, Ame’s greatest love was her faith and family. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother Jacque Rodley Galtier and his wife, Sheryl Reeves Galtier; her sisters-in-law Mary Jane Galtier and Wanda Galtier; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is now reunited with her parents, Octa and Eugenie Renard Galtier; and her brothers Joseph Galtier, Curdis Galtier, Octa Firman Galtier, John Galtier and Leonard Galtier.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ame’s name to her beloved parish of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Building Fund, 206 W. Church St., Delcambre, LA 70528.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Ame’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements.
