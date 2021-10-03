Ame Galtier Oct 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. DELCAMBRE — Funeral services are pending for Ame Galtier, 85, who died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville.Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ame Galtier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com