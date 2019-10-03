Funeral services will be held for Alvin L. Davis, 58, at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. Rev. O’Neal Davis, officiant.
Interment will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Place.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Davis departed this life at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his residence in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life, three sons, Kerrie Davis (Amber) of Jeanerette, Cordell Davis Sr. of New Iberia and Dillion Davis of Orange, Texas; two daughters, Allesia August (Byron) of New Iberia and LaDaysha Jones (Marcus) of Jeanerette; four brothers, Anthony Davis Jr. and Christopher Paul Davis Sr., both of Port Arthur, Texas, George Davis Sr.(Cecile) of Orange, Texas and O’Neal Davis (Sylvia) of New Iberia; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Shirley Davis; one son, Alvin Leo Davis Jr.; and one brother, Thomas Davis.
Serving as Active Pallbearers are Cordell Davis Sr., Kerrie Davis, Dillon Davis, Byron August, George Davis Jr. and Kenneth Derouen Sr.
The Honorary Pallbearers are Anthony Davis Jr., Rev. O’Neal Davis, George Davis Sr., Christopher Paul Davis Sr., Dentric August Jr., Lason Edmond, Cordell Davis Jr., Camron Davis and Braylon Brown.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.