Alvin Joseph Theriot, a native of Iberia Parish and resident of New Iberia, passed away from
natural causes peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 92.
Alvin was born February 13, 1928, in Iberia Parish to the late Telesphore Theriot and the late Louvenia Derouen Theriot. He married his sweetheart, Armina Romero Theriot, and celebrated 65 years together. During their marriage, Alvin served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He loved his country and was proud to display the American flag at his home.
He has always had a love for and worked on vehicles his entire life. He was a mechanic early on and worked for Jack Brooks and LeBlanc and Broussard Ford Garage here in New Iberia. He would later open Theriot’s Canal Station and successfully operate his business for 42 years with his wife Armina, his son Kevin and his daughter Janet. He provided a service to many people in the community during those years when times were tough. The business is now operated by his son Kevin, grandson Kevin Jr. and granddaughter Shannon as Theriot’s Service Center. After retiring from his business in 1998, he helped his son for years and remained interested in the daily operations of his son’s business until his passing.
He has always instilled in his family to work hard and to help others in need.
Many will also remember Mr. Alvin for the 27 years as a school bus driver for Iberia Parish School Board, Bus #48, something he loved dearly. Early on and throughout his life, one of his favorite pastimes was taking his wife, Armina, on Sunday rides to look at all the new cars on the lots of the local dealerships.
Alvin and his wife Armina also enjoyed many travels with their grandchildren. He was lovingly known as Paw and will be missed dearly. We rejoice in his heavenly reward and are happy for his reunion with Armina, Janet, Wayne and all of his family. Until we meet again.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Theriot Sr. and Dianna Desormeaux Theriot; his three grandchildren, Kevin Theriot Jr. and wife Nikki, Shannon Theriot and Tanya Trosclair Castille and husband Michael; and his six great grandchildren whom he adored, Tyson Rivet, Cole Theriot, Jordan Alleman, Kennedi Theriot, Kate Theriot and Wayne Castille.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Armina Romero Theriot; his daughter, Janet Theriot Trosclair; his grandson, Wayne Trosclair; and his sister Mildred Theriot Owens.
Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Alvin J. Theriot and he will be laid to rest alongside his wife at St. Nicholas Mausoleum in Patoutville.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kevin Theriot Sr., Kevin Theriot Jr., Tyson Rivet, Cole Theriot, Jordan Alleman and Wayne Castille.
The family would like to gratefully thank the wonderful nurses with Grace Home Health and Grace Hospice for the wonderful care given to Mr. Alvin. We are also thankful to his daughter in law, Dianna Desormeaux Theriot, for lovingly caring for him for many years as his caregiver. We would also like to thank Bonnie Marceaux for greatly helping care for him and for going above and beyond.
