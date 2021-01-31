Alvin Degratte Stutts Jr., a native of Florence, Alabama, and a longtime resident of New Iberia, passed away on January 20, 2021, in Kaplan following a brief illness.
He was born on January 16, 1954, to Alvin D. Stutts Sr. and Gladys Burrows Stutts, graduated from Coffey High School in Florence and attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where he was an avid fan of all things Bear Bryant, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
Alvin was employed in several retail businesses, Leonard Krower, JC Penny and K-Mart, and had the chance to travel throughout the South which gave him the opportunity to build lifelong friendships.
In 1982, Alvin moved to New Iberia where he met his life partner and later spouse, Steven J. Stansbury. Although not a native of New Iberia, he quickly grew to love the area and spent his life encouraging new businesses to move to the city, while over decades he opened several of his own businesses, Seasons Flower Shop, S & S Restaurant Supply and Acadian Funeral Home. The funeral home, Alvin’s last endeavor and greatest passion, provided him the opportunity to help others, both emotionally and financially, during their times of deepest sorrow and need. Mr. Charles Rochester, who served most capably as Acadian’s funeral director, was an invaluable asset to Alvin as well as the families the funeral home served.
Alvin is survived by Steven Stansbury; his nephew Charles McDonald and his wife Patty of Cherokee, Alabama; two great-nieces, Jennifer Tolbert and Angela Puckett; along with longtime friends Crisler (Chris) Thibodeaux and Mr. Fred Battles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sandra.
Alvin will be laid to rest in Barton Cemetery in Barton, Alabama, in his family’s plot.