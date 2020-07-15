Alvin Auzenne

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Alvin “Yankie-Doodle” Auzenne, 85, at 2 p,m, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. D’Andre J. Cross Sr., his Pastor, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Saint John Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia/Belle Place.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.
A native of Leonville and resident of Loreauville, he passed at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence.
Yankie-Doodle, as he was affectionately known, was a lifelong active member of Saint John Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a choir member. He loved visiting different homes in the community to pray for the sick and give communion to the elderly. He worked as a general laborer at Jeanerette Sugar Mill for 26 years. He was an avid gardener. He was especially known for growing and picking okra and often sold it for a very fair price or gave it away to friends and neighbors. He enjoyed watching wrestling and discussing politics.
He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Calvin Auzenne (Denise) of Opelousas, James Auzenne of Pearland, Texas, Rodney Perrodin (Ledi) of Killeen, Texas, and Kent Auzenne of Loreauville; five daughters, Barbara Pierre of Lafayette, Jennifer Ponton of Beaumont, Texas, Maggie Collins (Rev. Melvin) of New Orleans, Mathilda Perrodin of Arlington, Texas, and Melinda Perrodin of Loreauville; two stepdaughters, Vanessa Perrodin of St. Martinville and Melissa Thomas of Breaux Bridge; two brothers, Joe Auzenne and Arthur Auzenne of Leonville; two sisters, Gloria Williams of Loreauville and Theresa Auzenne of Georgia; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Etalia Auzenne; his parents, Elvon Auzenne and Hilda Penn Auzenne; three brothers, Andrew Auzenne, Peter Auzenne and Paul Auzenne; two sisters, Marilyn Guidry and Celeste Charles; and two grandchildren, Bobby Woods and Jonah Siner.
Active Pallbearers are James Auzenne, David Ponton, Aaron Ponton, Johnathan Ponton, Rodney Perrodin and Lambert Auzenne.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kent Auzenne, Joe Auzenne, Arthur Auzenne, Zelvin Collins, Quintin Collins and Calvin Auzenne.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and required to wear masks.
