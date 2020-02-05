A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Alton Joseph Darby Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Korey Lavergne will be the celebrant. Musical selections for the Mass will be played by Wayne Broussard, a very close friend to Alton.
Following the Mass, Mr. Darby will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Alton Joseph Darby Jr. was born January 25, 1941, in his native New Iberia to the late Alton J. Darby Sr. and Luella Bernard Darby and passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was 79.
Alton Darby proudly served his country in the National Guard and was honorably discharged. He was a well known architect who designed and built many of the buildings in New Iberia. He loved his family and community. Alton was a humble man who dedicated his time and gave his all to the youth to better their lives. He was deeply involved with many youth programs on both a local and national level. Alton coached Little League Baseball, Biddy Basketball and Sheriff’s League Baseball. He was an integral part of New Iberia’s Pony Baseball and the Optimist Club (youth community outreach programs). Alton coached and was a director in both leagues and was the architect and designer of the National Board of Directors building for the Pony Baseball in Pennsylvania. Alton was honored with many awards for his generous work with the community such as the National Outstanding Optimist Award, the Distinguished Youngman Award, J.C Young Outstanding Man Award, a Civic Service Award, and he served as president of the Louisiana Architects Association (AIALA). Alton was an outstanding man who was loved by the community and he will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Patsy Hale Darby; his son and daughter Alton Darby III and Kimberly Darby; his grandchild Ashton Richardson; and his sister Gloria Darby Fontenot.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Brett Jason Darby; his brother-in-law Henry “Hank” Fontenot; and his faithful dog Abby.
Serving as Pallbearers are Ashton Richardson, Mike Fontenot, Dean Wattigny, Mark Hale, Kenneth Bouillon and Dwayne Amy.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Robicheaux, Lloyd Verret, Pat Broussard, Don Delahoussaye, John Courrege, Keith Brown and Ray Escuriex.
The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Alton’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Alton’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com to share a special memory or photo with the family.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.