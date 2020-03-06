A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Alton Henry, 70, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. James Broussard, officiating.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home until time of service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Christopher Henry Sr. (Danelle) of New Iberia, Jonathan Henry (Treneice) of Youngsville and Clifton Rochon (Latoya) of Lake Charles; two daughters, Nancy Jackson (Darrell) of New Iberia and Charlotte Henry of New Iberia; one brother, Joseph Henry of Lafayette; one sister, Elizabeth Lavine of New Iberia; sixteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erba Henry and Gertie Kissack Henry; three brothers, Charles Henry, Herbert Henry and Willie Henry; and four sisters, Evelyn Ellison, Dorothy Smothers, Shirley Decuir and Hazel Green.
Active Pallbearers will be Norman Lavine Jr., Herman Locks, Rodney Stevens, Errol Smothers, Ricky Smothers and William Decuir.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Christopher Henry Sr., Jonathan Henry and Clifton Rochon.
