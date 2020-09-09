A Memorial Mass was held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre, for Alton David Dressel. The family received visitors beginning at 9 a.m. with a Rosary Service at 10 a.m. followed by a Holy Mass at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the cemetery adjacent to the church.
Alton David Dressel passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at UMC Tulane New Orleans after a hard fought battle with Covid-19.
Alton was born on September 5, 1949, and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Loreauville High in 1967, and went on to serve his country for six years as a member of the Army National Guard. On July 11, 1974, he married his wife Greta Saunier Dressel and they stayed by each other’s side for the next 46 years. At age 38 he went back to USL and graduated from USL and went on to teach and coach for over 20 years.
Alton was very devoted to the Catholic Church and attended church every Sunday. He loved making people laugh, in fact he was known for his sense of humor. He loved coaching, especially when it came to girls softball and basketball. Along with coaching he loved mentoring young people and having a positive influence on their lives. He loved LSU sports, especially Coach Orgeron, but pro sports not so much. What he loved more than anything was his family and friends. If you met him once you more than likely became a friend. He would do without if he had to so his loved ones would not have to suffer.
Alton is survived by his wife of 46 years, Greta Saunier Dressel; their two sons, Brodie and Dustin Dressel and his beloved granddaughter Abigail Rose Dressel. He is also survived by sister-in-law Juliette Ransonet Dressel, “wife of Terrel Sr.,” Terry Dressel Jr. and wife Shari Dressel and their children, Denise Dressel Faulk and husband Dexter Faulk and their children, Yvette Dressel Jones and husband Stephen Jones and their children, Kavin Dressel, “son of Russell” and wife Sandy Dressel and children. He is also survived by brother-in-law Michael Saunier and Jean R. Leblanc, brother-in-law Blaine Saunier and wife Phyllis Saunier and children, godchild raised like a daughter Jamie Saunier Lopez, godchild Terry Dressel Jr., godchild Lonnie James Sonnier, additional godchildren Rowan, Sebastian, Benjamin, Beau, Sophia and Zoey; and his friends Coach Paul Reed, Coach Gerald Broussard, Coach Patrick Vital.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eunice Richard Dressel and Otto Dressel; his three brothers, Gerald Dressel, Russell Dressel and Terrel Dressel Sr.; and nieces and nephew Leslie Dressel, Robin Dressel and Kendal Dressel. Not to mention a beloved sister-in-law Geraldine “Gerri” Saunier, father-in-law James Saunier and mother-in-law Audrey Romero Saunier.
The family would like to thank the staff of UMC hospital for doing all they could to prolong Alton’s life, The Daily Iberian and Mr. Chris Landry for writing a great article on his life in coaching and mentoring his students and Coach Kirk Crochet for his kind words in the article. Also a very thank you to all of Alton’s friends that reached out to us in our time of grief.
Thank you.
