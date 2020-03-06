Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for Alton Alcide Peter Rodriguez, 84, who passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Interment will follow at St. Bernard No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Rev. Bill Melancon will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday.
A native and resident of Iberia Parish, Alton Alcide Peter Rodriguez was born on October 13, 1935, to the late Joseph Adam and Stella Bonin Rodriguez. He was an electronic/television repairman, having owned and operated Altec Electronics for many years. He also served in the Louisiana National Guard for 21 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and camping. Mr. Rodriguez was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Rodriguez is survived by daughters Brenda Istre and husband Eric of New Iberia, Janet Rodriguez of Lorton, Virginia, and Angela Horacek and husband Brett of Erie, Colorado; brothers Albert Rodriguez and wife Laura Mae of St. Martinville and twin brother Allen Rodriguez of St. Martinville; grandchildren Johnathan Istre and spouse Jessica, David Istre and spouse Samantha, Garrett Stansbury, Stephanie Stansbury, Rebecca Istre, Jacob Horacek and Joshua Horacek; great-grandchildren Nathan Istre, Nicholas Istre, Nolan Istre, Nyland Istre, Jaxon Istre, Camilia Istre and Scarlett Istre.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Elise Green Rodriguez; and a sister Edith Boutte.
Pallbearers will be Johnathan Istre, David Istre, Jacob Horacek, Lawrence Rodriguez, Brett Horacek and Eric Istre.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.