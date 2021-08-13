Alonzo Gilliam

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Alonzo Jamal Gilliam “Malley” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem, Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native resident of New Iberia, he transitioned on July 29, 2021, at 3:14 p.m. at AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three sons, McKinley Gilliam of Denham Springs, Kullen Gilliam and Krice Michael Gilliam both of New Iberia; one daughter, Brittany Jackson of Denham Springs; one granddaughter, Aubrey of Denham Springs; a special companion and family friend, Sheila Daniels and her children; his mother, Lisa Vital of New Iberia; his father, Clarence Joseph Gilliam (Vern) of New Iberia; one sister, Jennifer White of Tyler, Texas; aunts Audrey Ambrose (Lenard) and Leona Fusilier, both of New Iberia; and uncles Louis Vital Jr., Alfred Phillips (Vanessa) and Rene Phillips (Marlene), all of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louis Vital Sr. and Audrey Vital; paternal grandparents, Thelma R. Phillips and Rickey Gilliam Sr. and uncles Rickey Gilliam Jr. and Nathan Phillips.
Active pallbearers will be Alfred Phillips Jr., Edward Brown, Jermaine Antoine, Carl Austin Jr., Jason Noel and Walter Hayes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alfred Phillips Sr., Rene Phillips, Louis Vital Jr., Graylin Adams, Leonard Ambrose, Mitchell Bernard Jr., Brian Bernard, Richard Ozenne, Alton Benoit Jr., Wilma Livingston Jr. and Ricky Washington.