A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Almeatra Briggs, 43, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Geroy Scott Sr. officiating. She will await her resurrection in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Almeatra transitioned at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Debra Ann Carter (David) of New Iberia; father, James Briggs of Jonesboro; one sister, Aundrea Moore of New Iberia; four brothers, Aundray Moore of New Iberia, Jermaine Briggs and Earl Briggs, both of Jonesboro, and Steven Hill of Indianapolis, Indiana; one special goddaughter, Ladaedrea Moore (Sherman) of New Iberia; 26 godchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Trelunn Bonnett, Johnny Roberts, Kendrick Wiltz, Quinton Jones, Isaiah Singleton and Gimiah Webb.
Honorary pallbearers are Quincy Wiltz, Trevin Cooks, Sherman Pleasant Jr., Brock Mitchell, John Davis Sr., Kondrick King, Chris King, Lloyd Zeno, Shawn Zeno, Mack Pushia and Christopher Curley Jr.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.