A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Alma Thompson, 91, the former Alma Vital, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O Praem., Celebrant, officiating.
Entombment will follow in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native and resident of New Iberia, she transitioned from labor to reward at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in New Iberia.
Alma was a 1947 graduate of Saint Edward Catholic School, a 40-year member of the Our Lady of Victory Court No. 63 Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary and a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Chapter No. 16 Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace. She was a devoted caregiver, fun, loving person and enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially the trips to Las Vegas, Nevada.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two grandsons, Troy Nicholas and Otis Anderson, both of New Iberia; four granddaughters, Tonya Spencer and Lashonda Spencer (Michael), both of New Iberia, Kema Anderson of Scott and Tammy Smith (Ronald) of Cade; a special nephew, Frank Fusilier of Houston, Texas; three special friends, Margret Bryant and Rosemary V. Anthony, both of New Iberia, and Caroline Conrad of Lafayette; 22 great grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thompson; sons Otis Anderson and Willis Anderson Sr.; one grandson, Willie Anderson Jr.; her father, Alphonse Vital; her mother, Mary Batiste; one brother, Richard Smith; and one sister, Myrtle Vital.
Active pallbearers are Otis Anderson, Troy Nicholas, Michael Holmes and Tyler Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are family and friends of Mrs. Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations in Alma’s honor to the Our Lady of Victory Court No. 63 Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary and/or Saint Catherine of Sienna Chapter No. 16 Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Dignified services are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.