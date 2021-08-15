Alma Thompson Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Alma Thompson, 91, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Alma Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Resident Funeral Service Teche Fletcher New Iberia Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com